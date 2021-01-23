Leicester could land ideal Vardy replacement with £20m swoop

Leicester City may need to replace Jamie Vardy this summer.

The striker turned 34 this month but he remains a genuinely electric presence at the top end of the King Power Stadium pitch.

In 20 games in all competitions, he has scored 13 goals, and also registered five assists.

But, perhaps in a sign of things to come, Vardy is set to undergo surgery on a hernia injury, ruling him out for a number of weeks.

And it seems the groundwork is now being laid for Leicester to bring in a successor this summer.

TalkSPORT reports that Brendan Rodgers could look to raid former club Celtic for a replacement, with Odsonne Edouard a potential target.

The 23-year-old has been prolific for the Scottish champions and has worked under Rodgers before.

He made 68 appearances under his management, scoring 27 goals and laying on 10 assists, and the report claims he could be available.

TalkSPORT’s transfer insider, Alex Crook, said: “One name that keeps coming up in conversations with people close to Leicester is Odsonne Edouard at Celtic.

“He’s in the last 18 months of his contract, is reluctant to sign a new deal and could be available for £20m.

“That looks a shrewd bit of business for me, and they do need back-up and even a long-term successor to Jamie Vardy, so watch that one between now and the end of the window.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Sound the bargain klaxon!

Edouard is a genuinely brilliant striker and he has scored 72 goals in 151 games in total for the Hoops.

If Leicester could do a deal for £20m, this would be the ideal signing to replace the ageing Vardy, whose body looks to be failing him.

The 23-year-old Edouard has been scoring goals ever since his move to Celtic from PSG, and has won six caps for France’s U21 side, scoring 11 goals.

Bring him in, and continue the record of Leicester’s superbly accurate transfer policy.

