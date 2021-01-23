"One thing that Tottenham don't have" - Spurs urged to make swoop for forward

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Southampton striker Danny Ings.

The Saints forward is stalling on signing a new contract at St Mary’s and talkSPORT reports that Jose Mourinho’s side are monitoring his situation as talks drag on.

Spurs, of course, have Harry Kane as their out-and-out forward, with Carlos Vinicius as their back-up option.

But the Brazilian is only at the club on loan and it seems that a move for Ings could offer Kane both a partner and a supporter.

Ings is out of contract in 2022, and he could be available for a knock-down fee in the summer, having scored seven goals in 13 games in all competitions this season.

And former Premier League star Noel Whelan believes that Spurs should prioritise a move for Ings ahead of the summer transfer window.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “Ings is a different type of striker, one thing that Tottenham don’t have is that target man that can hold the ball up there with that strength, aggression and headers when it comes into the box.

“He’s been prolific over the past 18 months for Southampton and showing what a good player he is since his move from Liverpool, so I think he’s a different style of player, that’s for sure.

“I think when you’re trying to be a top, top team, you need variation and I think that’s what’s Tottenham really don’t have – you look across that front three that they have, they’re all very similar.

“Lucas Moura, Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane, they’re all football players and yes, you want those kind of players, but sometimes when you’re in games and you want that something a little bit different that’s going to trouble centre-halves, that bigger striker is sometimes a good option to go to.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Spurs should be all over this.

Ings is a Premier League proven striker and the opportunity to sign such a forward just doesn’t come around all that often.

The forward has a truly impressive strike rate for Saints, scoring 40 goals in 82 games in all competitions.

A move to Spurs would offer real support for Kane, and as a front two, that would be genuinely mouthwatering.

If the deal is doable, Spurs need to get it over the line.

