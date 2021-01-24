Revenge or repeat? Revenge or repeat? Revenge or repeat?

That was the big question going into UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi on Fight Island, but we've finally got our answer.

Revenge.

Dustin Poirier has defeated Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 257, sending shockwaves throughout UFC and the lightweight division in the process.

Heading into the fight as underdog, there were still a fair few corners of the fight world that believed 'The Diamond' could get the job done and cause an upset. After all, this isn't the same Dustin Poirier that got knocked out by Conor McGregor in the first round back in 2014.

The American has come a long way since then, picking up very impressive victories in the process, and now he's got the biggest win of his career to date.

Not only does beating McGregor mean Poirier has finally put his ghosts to sleep, he's also improved his professional record to 27-6-(1). The one no contest being when his fight with Eddie Alvarez was stopped and waved off due to illegal knee strikes.

As for McGregor, his record now reads 22 wins and five defeats, with this being his third in UFC following losses to Nate Diaz and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Speaking of the Russian, it will be interesting to see if he saw enough from Poirier to warrant coming out of retirement and stepping foot inside the Octagon one last time.

Only time will tell, but Khabib vs Poirier 2 for the UFC Lightweight Championship is quite an exciting prospect.

Maybe, just maybe, Poirier could complete yet another revenge mission.

Meanwhile, questions will be asked over what is next for Conor McGregor... will he want to fight again inside the Octagon? Will he turn his attention back to boxing? Or will he just retire from combat sport altogether?

Who else is up for a Poirier vs McGregor trilogy...?

