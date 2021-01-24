Conor McGregor has just been STUNNED inside the UFC Octagon, losing on Fight Island to American Dustin Poirier in the second round.

Despite being the heavy favourite, and despite beating Poirier in their first fight back in 2014, Notorious couldn't get the job done second time around, being knocked out in the second.

This isn't the same Poirier that lost all those years ago, however, he's a different animal and he showed that tonight.

Everyone in the UFC world expected to see McGregor dispose of Poirier and then call out Khabib Nurmagomedov, but that just wasn't the case.

Instead, it was the Irishman who had to take part in the losing interview.

But, he did that in pure classy fashion. And to be honest, did you expect anything else from Conor McGregor?

Yes he has his controversies and no he's not perfect, but when it comes to fighting and sport, he's a classy sportsman and he takes defeats on the chin.

It must be so hard to talk about a fight seconds after it finishes, yet alone talk about a fight you've just lost.

However, McGregor took the defeat on the chin, stuck around inside the cage and gave his post-fight interview.

He showed his class and he proves that he can take defeat.

Losing to Poirier means the Irishman has now lost three times in the UFC; his other losses coming against Nate Diaz and Khabib.

What next for the Irishman? We don't know, but he admitted that he's ready to be active in 2021, so hopefully we do see him inside the cage once again this year.

It might not be against Khabib in the rematch we all want, but any McGregor fight is better than no McGregor fight at all.

Let's hope it happens!

