Conor McGregor suffered a shock defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Irishman, 32, was stopped by a flurry of punches from his opponent in the second round.

McGregor, who had previously defeated Poirier at UFC 178 in 2014, admitted in his post-fight interview that the outcome was tough to take.

"His leg kicks were good, my leg was dead and I wasn't as comfortable as I needed to be," McGregor said, per BBC Sport, after suffering the first knockout defeat of his UFC career. "I have to dust it off and come back and that's what I'll do.

"I'm gutted, it's a tough one to swallow, I just want to go back to the hotel and chill with my kids and regroup."

Meanwhile, his victorious opponent said he was the best boxer in the UFC, adding: "I think this was a title fight - I'm the champion now.”

Quick to react to the result on social media was YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, who taunted The Notorious via an online video.

Paul had previously claimed to have offered McGregor $50 million to fight him, but says he’s now downgraded that offer to just $10,000.

"Hey guys,” Paul began, “I got 10,000 dollars for you in cash! Cash baby! You had 50 million dollars!" before putting his head in his hands.

Talk about rubbing salt into McGregor’s wounds.

McGregor had described Paul, who is set to return to the ring on April 17, as a “confused kid” in the build-up to UFC 257.

"You know, that is what it is. We'll see what happens, he seems like a confused little kid to me, to be honest,” the UFC legend told BT Sport, per The Mirror.

"He's willing to get in there, I don't know what'll happen, it's not on the radar at the minute with the young lad.

"I have a teammate [Dylan Moran] - him and Dylan have been back-and-forth, so you never know."

Following this weekend’s shock result, though, the prospect of McGregor and Paul going head-to-head in the future doesn’t seem quite as fanciful.

