It hasn't taken long for the internet to react to Conor McGregor's shock defeat at UFC 257 to Dustin Poirier.

In the second round the American seized his opportunity and destroyed the Irishman, knocking him clean out to the canvas, before referee Herb Dean had to get involved to wave off the fight.

Abu Dhabi's Fight Island was supposed to play host to McGregor's emphatic return to the Octagon after a year away, but instead, it turned into redemption arena for Poirier, who righted his 2014 wrong, when he was stopped by Notorious in the first round.

After being knocked out, it's safe to say the internet has not gone easy on McGregor, who gives it out, so he may as well prepare to take it.

From sleeping memes to the iconic Bernie Sanders pose, the internet, and in particular Twitter, is seeing all sorts posted.

No doubt there will be plenty of new ones in the coming hours and days, but for now, here are some of the best we've seen from the brutal world that is Twitter.

Trust us when we say there are PLENTY more tweets of a similar vibe, but we simply couldn't provide all of them into one article.

If you're Conor McGregor or a fan of him, you may want to stay off the internet for the rest of the day, and maybe the rest of the week for that matter.

As for Dustin Poirier, it was his night and he took it. He started slowly, making his way through the first round and getting tested a fair bit by the Irishman, but come the second, he sensed an opportunity and boy did he take it.

He took it much like the Twittersphere has, and despite the fight barely being an hour gone, there's already so much content aimed at taking the p**s out of poor ol' Conor McGregor.

News Now - Sport News