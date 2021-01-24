Conor McGregor described his shock defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 as “heartbreaking” in his post-fight press conference.

The 32-year-old suffered the first knockout defeat of his career in Abu Dhabi in the early hours of Sunday morning.

McGregor, who defeated the same opponent back in 2014, had no response to a flurry of punches in the second round.

“It’s heartbreaking, it's hard to take. The highest highs and the lowest lows in this game,” McGregor said in his post-fight press conference, per BBC Sport.

“My leg is completely dead, and even though I felt like I was checking them [Poirier’s leg kicks] it was just sinking into the muscle at the front of my leg.”

The Irishman continued: “Dustin fought a hell of a fight. I thought I was better than him in the clinch, but too little too late.

“My leg was compromised and I didn’t adjust and that’s it, fair play to Dustin.

“I’m very happy for him and very happy I got to come back and compete in my 11th UFC main event.”

He added: “I don’t know where I’m at the minute, to be honest.”

McGregor was spotted on crutches after the fight, backing up claims that his leg was “completely dead”.

He bumped into his victorious opponent backstage and the pair shared a special moment together.

McGregor, on one crutch, slowly walked through the room before spotting Poirier.

The UFC legend told the American: “You broke my leg, you b******. Great going, brilliant.”

“Respect,” Poirier responded, clearly impressed by McGregor’s mature reaction to suffering such a tough defeat.

Watch the video here...

“This win is right up there,” Poirier said in his post-fight press conference, per BBC Sport. “This is a big one. But I want to put my hand on the undisputed title when it’s all said and done.”

“Tonight is one of the best I’ve ever felt. I was emotionless, I was an assassin, and I was here to execute. It feels good.”

On a potential third fight, Poirier added: “A rematch with Conor interests me. I’ve always wanted to [fight] Nate Diaz. That interests me. I’m sure something will make sense but right now I don’t know.”

