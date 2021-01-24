Conor McGregor suffered the fifth defeat of his mixed martial arts career overnight at UFC 257.

The Notorious was stopped in the second round by Dustin Poirier in their highly-anticipated rematch on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Poirer's deadly leg kicks were simply too much for a passive McGregor and 'Diamond' finished off the fight with a superb punch combination.

The two will likely fight for a third time in the not too distant future, but for now, all the talk is about Poirier and the greatest victory of his career.

However, while the 32-year-old emerged victorious in style on Fight Island, he was defeated by McGregor financially.

Despite losing the fight, the Irishman is understood to have pocketed around £18m, including purse and PPV numbers, per The Sun.

That equates to an eye-watering £2.4m-per-minute, or £40,000-per-second, ridiculous numbers.

McGregor reportedly bolstered his bank account by £3.65m just for walking into the Octagon early Sunday morning, more than most mixed martial arts fighters will earn in a lifetime.

In contrast, Poirier received just £730,000 for turning up. While it's still a huge sum of money, it's nothing compared to the sum handed to the guy he defeated so emphatically.

This is far from the first time McGregor's financial rewards from a short night's work have caught the eye, though.

The Notorious pocketed around £21.9m when he defeated Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone back in January of last year at UFC 246 in Las Vegas.

That fight lasted just 40 seconds, so if the above figure is correct, McGregor earned £547,500-per-second, which is simply outrageous.

It's alright for some, eh? But that's what happens when you're one of the most marketable athletes in the world.

According to reports, the global superstar is worth around $130m (£95m) and that number will only continue to increase, regardless of whether he continues to be defeated in the Octagon.

