Arsenal lining up move for experienced PL man valued at £9.45m

Arsenal have already been active in the January transfer window.

The Gunners completed the surprise loan signing of Mat Ryan earlier this week, bringing the goalkeeper in from Brighton & Hove Albion.

He will provide cover for first-choice Bernd Leno, but it seems Mikel Arteta’s side aren’t quite done when it comes to securing reinforcements.

The London Evening Standard now reports that the club are interested in a deal to sign Southampton left-back Ryan Bertrand.

They want depth at full-back and are hoping to bring in a full-back to provide support for Kieran Tierney.

Sead Kolasinac left the club on loan earlier this month and, as such, they want to reinforce the squad.

Bertrand has entered the final six months of his contract with Southampton and is seen as an attainable target by the Gunners.

A former England international with 19 caps to his name, he has been with Saints since 2015, though the club will stand in the way of a deal this month.

Instead, Bertrand, valued at £9.45m by Transfermarkt, is said to be willing to see out his contract and potentially move on in the summer.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This would be a smart deal to do.

Bertrand is a hugely experienced head with bags of Premier League experience and he would be just the right kind of signing for the Gunners.

If he doesn’t cost anything, one would imagine that the wages will be well within the club’s budget.

Bertrand remains a key member of the club’s squad and has made 17 starts in the Premier League, only missing the game with Newcastle in November.

This is a deal Arsenal should pursue.

