Mesut Ozil is expected to join Turkish giants Fenerbahce imminently.

The German playmaker and Arsenal have mutually agreed to terminate his contract six months early, paving the way for a move to the Super Lig.

Ozil will be taking a significant pay cut to join the Turkish outfit, as he was earning around £18m-per-year at Arsenal.

However, Fenerbahce are still concerned about the finances surrounding the deal to bring the German to the club.

The Istanbul-based side are currently £460m in debt and their president, Ali Koc, has admitted the team needs financial support from fans to help complete one of the biggest transfers in their history.

Ozil is expected to sign a three-and-a-half year contract on an annual salary of £3.5m, so around £13m overall.

"We have a request for our fans," Koc announced, per Daily Mail. "Please continue to support us, we are also dependent on your financial support.

"On the day of the signature, I will ask you to break a record. With an SMS campaign.

"Maybe 300,000, 500,000 or maybe even a million text messages come together. This support will do us very good."

Text messages sent to the 'Mesutol campaign' will cost fans just under £2.

This isn't the first time Fenerbahce have asked the fans for financial support, though. Last summer, they made a similar request due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fenerbahce's already high wage bill and their failure to qualify for the Champions League in the past two seasons hasn't exactly helped matters either.

So you may be asking; why are they signing Ozil if they're struggling so much financially? Well, there's optimism that the German, one of the most marketable athletes in the world, will generate income through shirt sales, sponsors and more.

They'll also be hoping the 32-year-old can deliver on the field and help the team qualify for the Champions League next season.

Fenerbahce are currently second in the table, just two points behind Besiktas after 19 games played.

News Now - Sport News