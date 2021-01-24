Floyd Mayweather believes ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor to be nothing more than a con-artist following his shock defeat to Louisiana’s Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

Mayweather, 43, was relishing in the fact that the man from Dublin suffered his first knockout loss in UFC at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Poirier, aka ‘The Diamond’, floored McGregor with a big right hand in the second round before landing two further strikes, which prompted referee Herb Dean to stop the fight.

This ultimately secured Poirier’s revenge over the man who TKO’d him inside two minutes back in September 2014.

Shortly after McGregor’s defeat, 'Money’, who beat the Irishman in 2017, responded to a post which questioned why his persona is frowned upon by so many of the sporting public compared to ‘The Notorious’.

Mayweather said: “I seen this post and my take on it is that the world knows Con Artist McLoser can steal everything from me and be loved but I’m hated.

"That just lets you all know that racism still exist. Just know, that bum will never be me or be on my level.

“This is what they hate.

"It’s sad that you can be a poor black kid from the ghetto that has dealt with racism your whole life and work extremely hard to put yourself and your family in a better position, and most of the hate come from my own people."

It is well known that both McGregor and Mayweather have never seen eye-to-eye and the two have been linked to a rematch ever since that 2017 encounter, which Mayweather won in the 10th round, extending his impressive unbeaten record to 50-0.

More recently, however, another of Mayweather’s former opponents, who he beat in ‘The Fight of the Century’ bill back in 2015 Manny Pacquiao, has also been in talks with McGregor over a potential fight later this year.

1 of 20 Where was Conor McGregor born? Galway Belfast Dublin Cork

This news left the American mocking his ex-opponents, saying: “Conor cannot even win in his own sport, but talking about coming back to boxing to fight Pacquiao.

“Nobody wants to see that, it’s like my leftovers eating leftovers.”

Where does McGregor go from here following this latest defeat?

News Now - Sport News