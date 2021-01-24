Chelsea manager Frank Lampard desperately needed to avoid defeat at home to Luton Town in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday afternoon.

The 42-year-old is currently the joint-favourite to become the next Premier League manager to lose his job alongside Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce.

Lampard’s men lost 2-0 away at Leicester City earlier this week but had the perfect opportunity to bounce back to winning ways against Championship side Luton.

The Blues got off to the perfect start thanks to Tammy Abraham, who scored twice inside the opening 20 minutes.

But Jordan Clark pulled a goal back for the visitors on the half-hour mark - thanks to some calamitous goalkeeping from Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Spaniard, who cost £71.6 million to sign from Athletic Bilbao in August 2018, stuck out his right hand but it wasn’t strong enough to prevent Clark’s shot from ended up in the net.

Watch the goal here…

Kepa has to be doing better there. He kept a clean sheet against Morecambe in the FA Cup third round earlier this month and was given the nod again by Lampard on Sunday, but it’s a decision that appears to have backfired on his manager.

Per @RichJolly on Twitter, Kepa’s save percentage for the season is now below 50 per cent. Shocking figures for any goalkeeper, let alone one who cost so much money.

The 26-year-old's save percentage since the start of last season is just 58.8% - the lowest of any Premier League goalkeeper with 20+ appearances during this period of time.

This was also Luton’s first shot on target during the match.

No wonder Edouard Mendy is now Chelsea's first-choice ‘keeper.

At this point it’s actually quite sad to watch Kepa. It seems it’ll be best for all concerned if he rebuilds his career away from Stamford Bridge.

