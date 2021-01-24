Dustin Poirier’s sensational stoppage of ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor at UFC 257 certainly left one UFC fan happy.

McGregor, 32, was seen as heavy favourite going into the fight against Poirier in Abu Dhabi, especially as he was up against an opponent who he had already beaten inside the Octagon.

Back in 2014, a first-round demolition job from the Irishman secured the win over the American.

‘The Diamond’, however, had other ideas this weekend and managed to negate the Irishman’s powerful punches and movement with leg and calf kicks.

The American continued with a ferocious attack and subsequently KO’d him two minutes and 30 seconds into the second round.

Indeed, as soon as McGregor hit the deck, one punter was celebrating £400,000 worth of winnings. The fan had a bet of $200,000 on the Louisiana fighter to win at decimal odds of +2.7.

This netted the punter a return of a near half-a-million pounds converted into British money.

The Irishman has refused to announce anything following this latest shock defeat, but he has already said that he will continue to fight on in 2021.

A few, however, already believe that McGregor will be looking to fight in a celebrity encounter next, with a possible bout against Jake Paul already being mooted.

The YouTuber was quick to mock ‘The Notorious’ following his surprise defeat, saying: “Conor, Conor, ay, ay, Conor - I got $10,000 for you cash, cash baby. You had $50million!"

Paul, who is currently 2-0 in the ring, turned pro in 2020 and recently knocked out retired NBA player Nate Robinson. He has repeatedly called out ‘The Notorious,’ with McGregor replying: “We'll see what happens. That's it. He seems like a confused little kid to me, to be honest.”

1 of 20 Where was Conor McGregor born? Galway Belfast Dublin Cork

Following this surprise defeat, however, options may be few and far between for the ‘The Notorious’ and he certainly may need some time first to reflect on this shock loss.

News Now - Sport News