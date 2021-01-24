Dustin Poirier had a night to remember at UFC 257.

'The Diamond' went into his rematch with Conor McGregor on Fight Island as a serious underdog, but secured an unexpected victory with the best performance of his career to date.

Poirier's leg kicks and punches were simply too hot to handle, with the 32-year-old finishing the lightweight bout in the second round with a ferocious combination.

"It was a lot of things, but it wasn't payback. That wasn't the driving force," Poirier said after his incredible victory in Abu Dhabi.

"The first time I was a deer in the headlights. This time I was just fighting another man who bleeds like me.

"The goal was to be technical, pick my shots and not brawl at all. Then I had him hurt so I went a little crazy."

Poirier looked tremendous during his demolition of McGregor, with his brutal kicks to the Irishman's shin and calf causing serious damage.

It was his left-hand that finished the fight, though, and on his way back to the dressing room, Poirier paid tribute to the weapon that secured the win by 'blowing smoke' off of it.

Take a look for yourself below.

You can't blame him for being in a confident mood after such a stellar performance in the Octagon.

So what next for Poirier? 'The Diamond' has stressed that a fight against Michael Chandler - who made his UFC debut on the 257 card - does not interest him one bit.

Instead, he's after either a trilogy bout against McGregor, or a shot at beating Nate Diaz.

Poirier added, per BBC: "It was a great win, but to come in and beat a guy I just beat and get a title shot? I've had more than 20 UFC fights, fighting the toughest of the toughest guys to get my hands on gold [a belt].

"Let Chandler and Charles Oliveira go at it. That [Chandler] doesn't interest me at this point - or I'll go and sell hot sauce. A rematch with Conor interests me, and I've always wanted to beat Nate Diaz."

