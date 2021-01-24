Newcastle transfer news: Jesse Lingard emerges on Steve Bruce's radar

Newcastle United are one of a handful of clubs who are eyeing a January loan swoop for Manchester United's Jesse Lingard.

The 28-year-old playmaker has been frozen out by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season and played just 179 minutes of football across all competitions.

Lingard's lack of involvement reflects the extent of his demise in recent years having been a key component in the England squad that reached the semi-final of the World Cup in 2018.

But it appears Lingard could be handed a career lifeline this month.

According to a recent report from the Daily Mail, United are set to make a decision on his future after their FA Cup clash with Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

The report claims that Solskjaer is wary of being left short of players during the final months of the season as United look to compete on multiple fronts.

However, if he is indeed given permission to leave Old Trafford, Lingard will not be short of suitors.

Steve Bruce is keen on signing both Lingard and Leicester City's Hamza Choudhury on loan deals but West Brom manager Sam Allardyce also has his eyes on both of the aforementioned players.

Premier League strugglers Sheffield United are also credited with interest in Lingard.

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

Newcastle adopted a similar approach in the January transfer market with their short-term deal for Kenedy in January 2018.

Like Lingard, the Brazilian was an outcast at a top-six club with a creative edge and arrived at St James' Park with little to lose.

Kenedy breathed life into a tepid Magpies attack during what proved to be a productive spell on loan from Chelsea, scoring two goals and providing two assists in 13 games.

Lingard is blessed with a depth of experience in top level football - including 24 England caps - that far outweighs what Kenedy could offer when he moved to the North East, but the United outcast will arrive under similar circumstances should Newcastle manage to get a deal over the line.

Perhaps Lingard's exile at United doesn't lend reason to believe that he can inject spark into an ominously blunt Newcastle side who've scored just two goals in six league games, but the precedent set by Kenedy suggests the England international could give Newcastle the mid-season boost they're so deeply craving.

Given his experience at both club and international level, Lingard's worth a punt for Newcastle on a short-term loan deal.

