Zlatan Ibrahimovic is having another phenomenal season with AC Milan.

In spite of his recent injury, the 39-year-old has scored 12 goals in just eight starts - with only Cristiano Ronaldo outdoing him in the Serie A charts.

And despite a 3-0 defeat to Atalanta for the Rossoneri this weekend, Ibrahimovic has been sending the internet into meltdown again.

However, it's got nothing to do with his football.

The former Barcelona, PSG and Manchester United striker posted a picture on Instagram showing an apparent new look.

His trademark long hair is gone and he looks totally bald in the photo.

All may not be as it seems, though, with many fans suspicious that the picture has been doctored.

Take a look where his ponytail would usually be and there are still remnants of hair which haven't been edited out properly.

It's a pretty elaborate prank nonetheless and one which has caused carnage on social media.

Bald Zlatan just doesn't seem right.

Football fans were loving his rebrand all the same, with some comparing him to Stone Cold Steve Austin. Now that is a frightening thought for Serie A defenders.

"Serie A aint ready, bald Zlatan seems more dangerous," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"Bald Zlatan looks like an extra from Game of Thrones," added another.

Quite why he has decided to toy with us all in such a bizarre manner, only the former Sweden international can answer.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway is that he is still captivating us all even after two decades at the top of the professional game.

In fact, there's an argument he's still at his peak as he set a new personal record earlier in the 2020-21 campaign.

For the first time in his career, he scored in nine successive starts in one of the top five European leagues.

He really isn't slowing down one bit, even with the greater surface area of his long locks still in tact.

