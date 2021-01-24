West Ham transfer news: David Moyes eyeing Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard

West Ham United are eyeing a January swoop for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard following the sale of Sebastien Haller.

David Moyes has been left with a sparsity of centre-forward options in light of Haller's move to Ajax, with Michail Antonio the only recognised option available to the Scottish manager.

It would be a major risk for West Ham to attempt to complete the season without bringing in further reinforcements given Antonio's injury record, and it seems that point hasn't been wasted on the decision makers at London Stadium.

The club have been in hot pursuit of Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri of late having reportedly tabled a £27m bid last weekend, per The Athletic, but they also have their eye on another exciting young striker according to the Daily Star.

Indeed, an exclusive report published on Sunday morning claims that the Hammers are pushing to sign Celtic star Edouard before the January window slams shut.

The report reveals that Moyes has personally watched him on several occasions and backs him to transfer his stunning form in Scotland into English football.

However, the player himself is eager to join an established top six club and that could scupper the Irons' ambitions in the market.

GIVEMESPORT'S Jack Saville says...

Edouard is a player who is destined to fly the nest from Celtic Park.

His form has tailed off this season amid a collective struggle for results at Celtic, but he has still managed to notch 11 in 23 outings.

A return of 28 goals and 19 assists during the 2019/20 season, though, underlines exactly what he's capable of at his fluid best.

Such was the brilliance of his form last season, Edouard has even generated reported transfer interest from Chelsea and Manchester United in the past and Real Madrid as recently as this month, so it's easy to understand why the 23-year-old may be holding out for an elite outfit.

If West Ham can manage to fend off competition and get a deal over the line, though, there's no doubt Edouard boasts a profile befitting of a future fan favourite in east London.

