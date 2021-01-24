After last weekend’s drab 0-0 draw in the Premier League between Liverpool and Manchester United, many fans weren’t expecting fireworks when the two rivals met once again in the FA Cup.

Liverpool were going into the tie on the back of a defeat at the hands of Burnley, while United sat at the top of the Premier League - six points clear of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Unsurprisingly, both sides fielded strong line-ups. Neither wanted to crash out of the competition at the hands of their biggest rivals.

And Liverpool shocked everyone by actually scoring a goal after just 18 minutes.

The champions had failed to score in their previous four Premier League games with the front three looking out of form.

However, in the absence of Sadio Mane - who was on the bench - Roberto Firmino combined with Mohamed Salah who scored his first goal at Old Trafford with a brilliant chip.

But Liverpool’s lead lasted just eight minutes.

It started with a tackle from Paul Pogba on the edge of his own penalty area before Marcus Rashford released Mason Greenwood down the United right.

Andy Robertson couldn’t get back to defend him. Instead, he tried the next best thing of shouting as Greenwood lined up his shot.

Proper Sunday League tactics.

But it didn’t work as Greenwood slid the ball past Alisson to equalise.

We witnessed a brilliant opening 45 minutes and it's already better than the Premier League clash.

Let's hope the second half is equally as good.

1 of 30 How much did Chelsea pay for Juan Cuadrado in February 2015? £14.5m £23.3m £33.2m £37.2m

News Now - Sport News