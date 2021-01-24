By his own admission, Conor McGregor was made to pay for his hiatus from the Octagon in his defeat to Dustin Poirier.

The Diamond stunned UFC 257 by inflicting the Notorious' first knockout of his career in the second round.

It was the perfect revenge for his own TKO when the pair first met back in 2014 and McGregor, who suffered a nasty leg injury as a result of the American's powerful kicks, is already eyeing a trilogy.

While the result on Fight Island came as a huge upset for many, some of the Irishman's more vocal critics have leapt at the chance to pile in on him following a second defeat in his last three fights.

The exception, of course, was his 40-second excursion against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone a year ago, but make no mistake - it was a momentous moment and one which has effectively spelled the end of any hopes he might have had of luring Khabib Nurmagomedov out of retirement.

After Poirier's brilliant combo of punches sank him to the canvas, Floyd Mayweather slammed McGregor on social media calling him a "bum" and a "con artist".

Khabib didn't pull any punches, either. "This is what happened, when you change your team, leave the sparring partners who made you a champion and sparring with little kids, far away from reality," he tweeted.

Nate Diaz, who of course fought McGregor twice in 2016 - winning one and losing one - has now followed Khabib in taking to Twitter to make another thinly-veiled dig.

"These guys all get finished all the time," Diaz wrote.

It's probably a bit rich coming from the 35-year-old, who was stopped in a TKO in his most recent fight by Jorge Masvidal - not to mention that it's over a year since he last fought, so it would be intriguing to see whether he'd suffer from the same rust as McGregor.

What's clear nonetheless is that many of his enemies are relishing the result.

Poirier, on the other hand, was incredibly humble in victory and the pair showed their mutual respect for one another when they met afterwards.

