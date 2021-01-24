Six points behind Manchester United in the Premier League and dumped out of the FA Cup by their arch-rivals. Things aren’t going well for Liverpool right now.

Jurgen Klopp’s side went into the cup tie at Old Trafford bruised by their shock home loss to Burnley on Thursday.

But they took a first half lead after Roberto Firmino fed Mohamed Salah, who finished brilliantly past Dean Henderson.

The lead didn’t last long, though.

Marcus Rashford fed Mason Greenwood who made no mistake with an unerring finish.

Rashford grabbed a goal for himself minutes after half time when he capitalised on a bad error from Rhys Williams.

The away side fought back, though, and 10 minutes later they were level again.

It was the same method as Firmino’s pull-back was dummied by James Milner but Salah to equalise.

However, United and Bruno Fernandes had the last laugh.

Twelve minutes after coming off the bench, Fernandes lined up a free-kick on the edge of the penalty box.

It was a few yards further back than a penalty but it ended in the same result for the Portuguese midfielder, who found the bottom corner with accuracy and power.

Some were debating the award of the free-kick which was given after Fabinho was adjudged to have fouled Edinson Cavani.

However, many Liverpool fans were instead pointing the finger at one of their own rather than referee Craig Pawson.

Replay showed the Spanish midfielder appeared to duck underneath the ball, allowing it to fly into the bottom corner.

Check out the reaction below - including from broadcaster Jacqui Oatley who claimed Klopp would be 'privately livid' by Thiago's actions.

It’s certainly not a good look.

On Saturday, we saw Cheltenham defender Ben Tozer put his head on the line to magnificently block Benjamin Mendy’s fierce strike. Compare that to Thiago’s effort…

