Liverpool transfer news: Reds receive blow in Jamal Musiala pursuit

Liverpool have received a setback in their reported pursuit of Bayern Munich wonderkid Jamal Musiala.

The 17-year-old joined the Bavarian giants from Chelsea back in July 2019, following in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho by making the move from England to Germany in search of first-team opportunities.

Hansi Flick has shown his faith in Musiala this season by handing him 13 Bundesliga appearances and a further three in the Champions League - including a start in the 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid back in December.

His form has made him one of the wonderkids to watch in Europe this season and unsurprisingly his progress has drawn interest from a handful of elite Premier League outfits.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool have all been credited with interest of late, but a recent report from Goal suggests they've received a hammer blow in their respective pursuits.

Indeed, the report claims that negotiations between Bayern and Musiala regarding a contract extension are now advancing.

The same outlet reveal that Musiala's £100k-per-week demands were holding up negotiations between the two parties, but it appears the impasse has now been breached.

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

Make no mistake about it, Musiala is one of the most talented wonderkids on the continent.

At the tender age of 17 the attacking midfielder has stepped into Bayern's first-team and showcased composure beyond his years, natural creativity and dazzling quick feet when dribbling at the opposition.

Musiala boasts a rather unique, somewhat gangly frame at 5ft 11 and is capable of slotting into a number of attacking midfield positions either centrally or out wide.

On this season's evidence he clearly has the technical repertoire to enjoy a fruitful career at the summit of European football, and murmurs emerging from behind the scenes at Bayern suggest he has the right mentality as well.

Indeed, Bayern's reserve coach Sebastian Hoeneß has praised his nerves of steel based on what he's seen from him on matchday, per Bundesliga.com.

"The boy is ice cold. If you talk to him before the game, he appears focused, calm and reserved."

Perhaps it's too early to suggest Musiala - valued at £9m by Transfermarkt - is the next Jadon Sancho success story to blossom in the Bundesliga, but there are plenty of promising signs to point towards a comparably bright future.

It's easy to see why Liverpool are expressing an interest in a generational talent of Musiala's potential, and they're unlikely to give up hope of convincing him to move to Anfield until he officially puts pen to paper on a new deal at the Allianz Arena.

News Now - Sport News