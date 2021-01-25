Don’t get us wrong, we’re incredibly grateful that elite level football is continuing throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

But it’s not quite the same without fans, is it?

Having to sit at home and listen to fake crowd noise attempt to generate some atmosphere just isn’t football.

We not only miss going to matches ourselves but we miss seeing everyone else at matches.

Football without fans is nothing and these last 10 or so months have proven that perfectly.

One thing we've missed out on in the absence of supporters is fan videos. With pretty much every fan in attendance having a mobile phone on them and the ability to capture footage of their own, we've often see some brilliant fan videos at matches.

So, when we stumbled across an epic video showing some of football’s most historic goals filmed by fans inside the stadium, we couldn’t help but share it with you.

The video, which was uploaded in October, has been watched almost two million times. And you can see why.

The following goals are shown in the video:

Gareth Bale’s overhead kick vs Liverpool in the Champions League final

Cristiano Ronaldo’s free-kick vs Spain at the 2018 World Cup

Mohamed Salah’s screamer vs Chelsea in 2019

Sergi Roberto making it 6-1 during the remontada vs PSG

James Rodriguez’s wonder goal vs Uruguay at the 2014 World Cup

Divock Origi vs Tottenham in the 2019 Champions League final

Cristiano Ronaldo’s overhead kick vs Juventus

Troy Deeney in the playoffs vs Leicester

Lionel Messi’s individual goal vs Athletic Bilbao

Sergio Aguero’s title-winning goal vs QPR in 2012

Divock Origi’s ‘corner taken quickly’ goal vs Barcelona

Lionel Messi’s injury-time winner vs Real Madrid in 2017

Toni Kroos vs Sweden at the 2018 World Cup

Take a look:

Oh, how we miss those scenes.

The sooner fans return to stadiums, the better for our beautiful game.

News Now - Sport News