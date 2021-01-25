Bruno Fernandes may have started on the bench for Manchester United’s FA Cup tie against Liverpool but that didn’t stop him from being the hero.

With United top of the Premier League and a midweek clash against Sheffield United on Wednesday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to give his star man a bit of a rest on Sunday afternoon.

However, with the scores level at 2-2 with 25 minutes remaining, Fernandes was thrown on for Donny van de Beek.

Twelve minutes later, he was wheeling away after scoring his 28th goal for the club.

Fernandes lined up a free-kick on the edge of the penalty area and curled the ball past Alisson into the bottom corner.

Beautiful.

But now, it’s been made even more beautiful.

That’s because one fan has dubbed Titanic music over the goal and it’s even more epic.

Take a look:

While Fernandes deserves credit for the execution of the free-kick, his teammate Edinson Cavani deserves praise for not only winning the set-piece but telling him where to stick it.

"I work a lot on these kind of goals, free-kicks," Fernandes told BBC Sport.

"I tried, this one was good. Before the free-kick, Edinson Cavani told me, 'Try the hard one on the side of the keeper'. I tried it and it went well."

In fact, after being told he would be on the bench against Liverpool, Fernandes decided to work on his free-kick taking in training.

"When you leave him out, like I had to do today, he stayed about 45 minutes after training yesterday shooting free-kicks. So I was quite confident he’d hit the target today," his manager revealed.

“He’s never happy with me when I tell him to go inside if he’s playing the day after, so he got some practice."

Practise makes perfect.

