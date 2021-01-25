Liverpool’s concerning run of form continued on Sunday with a 3-2 defeat to fierce rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup fourth round at Old Trafford.

Jurgen Klopp’s side currently find themselves on a three-match winless run in all competitions. The reigning Premier League champions have now picked up just one victory in seven outings.

The Reds broke the deadlock at Old Trafford through Mohamed Salah, but goals either side of half-time from Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford turned the game on its head.

Salah equalised in the 58th minute but Bruno Fernandes’ excellent free-kick sent United through to the fifth round at Liverpool’s expense.

The Merseyside outfit are struggling without injured centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, while the form of their star players has also taken a nose-dive in recent weeks.

But there’s no room for excuses as far as one Liverpool fan is concerned.

‘David’ phoned BBC 5 Live Sport’s 606 show after the defeat at Old Trafford to explain why Klopp’s time at Anfield is up. And yes, you did read that correctly.

“I was thinking about the timescale of Liverpool managers,” the Liverpool supporter began. “[Gerard] Houllier (five years roughly), [Rafa] Benitez (five years), [Kenny] Dalglish (about five years)… maybe Jurgen Klopp…”

Robbie Savage, the show’s host, knew what was coming: “Don’t say it, don’t say it!”

David continued: “No, no, because look - thanks he’s won the Premier League and he’s won the Champions League but Liverpool are going backwards and maybe Jurgen Klopp has lost his magic.

“He’s done very well for Liverpool but we’re going backwards and we never do well in the FA Cup under Klopp. I just feel maybe a [Diego] Simeone or an [Massimiliano] Allegri might shake things up, but [Klopp] can’t get any more out of the club.”

Asked if he was really saying that Klopp has had his time, David responded: “Yeah, he’s taken them as far as he can!”

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton then asked if Liverpool’s patchy form is just a blip, to which David replied: “It’s not a blip.

“What do you call the Aston Villa 7-2 Liverpool result? What do you call losing at home to Burnley and away at Southampton? Not scoring for four matches when you’ve got [Mohamed] Salah, [Roberto] Firmino and [Sadio] Mane upfront?

“This is clearly something wrong. I’m not sure whether Mane or Salah’s going to leave. I think Salah wanted to go to Real Madrid. Quite clearly [Georginio] Wijnaldum wants to go to Barcelona.

“I think it’s gonna be a break-up of the team if Liverpool don’t win anything this season. Klopp says it’s his fault and it is his fault!”

Listen to the interview in full here…

Meanwhile, #KloppOut was one of the top trends on Twitter on Sunday evening and Monday morning.

Let’s check some of the tweets out…

Klopp’s achievements at Liverpool over the past six years are nothing short of remarkable and that shouldn’t be forgotten just because the team are struggling at the moment.

And surely, in the minds of most right-thinking fans, he’s still the best man for the job at Anfield.

