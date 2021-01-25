Khabib Nurmagomedov will have been keeping a very close eye on the world of UFC this weekend.

The Eagle evidently relished watching his old nemesis Conor McGregor being knocked out by Dustin Poirier in the second round of their clash at UFC 257.

After that fight, the Russian took to Twitter to berate the Notorious over his defeat.

"This is what happened, when you change your team, leave the sparring partners who made you a champion and sparring with little kids, far away from reality," he wrote.

There's a big question mark over who McGregor will fight now - but what about Khabib's next move?

Since announcing his retirement from MMA at the end of last year, there have been rumours that he could be tempted back into the Octagon.

One scenario would have been a rematch with McGregor, but the Irishman's defeat to Poirier has effectively ended any chance of that happening.

That doesn't necessarily mean Khabib's time as an elite sportsman is over, though.

Could Khabib really become a footballer?

Footage recently emerged of him playing football with the legendary Clarence Seedorf and he showed his incredible pace as he scored an impressive goal.

The 32-year-old loves the game and supports Real Madrid, so it must have been a special moment for him to grace the astroturf alongside iconic Los Blancos midfielder Seedorf.

You can see that clip below:

As he quits UFC, however, it's the perfect time for him to turn his passion for football into a proper career. And on Sunday night, he announced that he is officially trying to make it as a professional.

He posted on his social media accounts: "Preparing for my football debut. I'm [a] free agent, and ready to accept offers."

It was accompanied by a video of him running on the beach as he steps up his fitness.

Khabib wouldn't be the first sportsman to try and cross over into football. Usain Bolt famously had trials with Borussia Dortmund, but ultimately fell short of his dream of playing for Manchester United.

So instead of trying to make it a nice round 30-0, we could see the former MMA world champion gracing the pitch soon.

