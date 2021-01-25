There’s no stopping Manchester United at the moment.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have now won five games on the spin following their 3-2 victory over rivals Liverpool in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Goals from Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes sent the Red Devils through to the fifth round where they’ll take on West Ham next month.

This was another impressive team performance from the Red Devils, who also sit top of the Premier League table.

The English giants have lost just one of their previous 13 fixtures and belief among supporters is growing all the time. It wouldn’t be a shock at this point if Solskjaer’s men end the season with at least one major trophy.

Jurgen Klopp, on the other hand, must be becoming increasingly concerned about his side’s run of poor form.

That’s now one win in seven matches, and the fixtures on the horizon don’t get much easier.

The Reds travel to Tottenham on Thursday before taking on West Ham away three days later.

While there were plenty of moments that left United fans smiling on Sunday - Bruno Fernandes’ winning goal being the standout highlight - they particularly enjoyed Aaron Wan-Bissaka skinning Andy Robertson twice inside six seconds towards the end of the match.

Robertson is widely regarded as one of the world’s best left-backs - if not *the* best - while Wan-Bissaka has received his fair share of criticism since joining United from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2019.

But the Scottish defender was given the runaround by Wan-Bissaka in the 81st minute.

Watch the clip here…

Now let’s check out the reaction from United fans on social media…

Wan-Bissaka was singled out for praise by Solskjaer in the build-up to Sunday’s match.

“I think Aaron is one of the best one-against-one defensive full-backs in the world,” the United boss told reporters, per the club’s official website. “I think he’s getting better and better on the ball, he doesn’t give the ball away a lot.”

Solskjaer added: “He’s not been asked to venture forward much earlier in his career.

“Last season was a learning one for him. You see Luke who is two or three years older and he is really hitting good form now. Aaron, of course, has the time ahead of him and we’ll give him time.

“In a year or two you’ll see a top, top full-back there.”

1 of 25 Can you name this obscure former Premier League player? Emile Mpenza Aleksey Smertin Paul Stalteri Jesper Blomqvist

News Now - Sport News