Frank Lampard is set to be sacked by Chelsea, less than 24 hours after his side’s 3-1 victory over Luton Town in the FA Cup.

This is according to The Telegraph’s Matt Law, who understands that confirmation could come as soon as today.

Chelsea’s players were told not to report to training until Monday afternoon.

Lampard enjoyed an impressive debut campaign as the Blues’ head coach but has struggled in his second season in charge, despite spending over £200 million on new signings.

Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, in particular, have flattered to deceive following their big-money moves to England.

Lampard will lose his job with Chelsea currently ninth in the Premier League table, 11 points behind league-leaders Manchester United.

The likes of Thomas Tuchel, Max Allegri and Rafael Benitez are among the bookies’ favourites to replace Lampard at Stamford Bridge.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea's board have understood to have been 'furious' and 'disappointed' for weeks.

A new man will be in the dugout for Chelsea's next Premier League fixture against Wolves on Wednesday night.

1 of 25 Can you name this obscure former Premier League player? Emile Mpenza Aleksey Smertin Paul Stalteri Jesper Blomqvist

News Now - Sport News