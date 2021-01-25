We woke up on Monday morning with Frank Lampard as Chelsea manager.

We might go to bed on Monday evening with Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea manager.

Reports emerged on Monday morning that Frank Lampard is set to be sacked by Roman Abramovich less than 24 hours after their FA Cup victory over Luton.

Surely the Blues had someone lined up.

And, within minutes, we appear to have discovered his replacement - Thomas Tuchel.

That's according to Max Bielefeld from Sky Sports Germany.

The German, who previous managed Borussia Dortmund, was sacked by Paris Saint-Germain at the end of December.

Less than a month later, it appears he will be making a return to management at Stamford Bridge.

He’s got pretty big shoes to fill in the form of club legend Frank Lampard.

The former midfielder was under pressure to challenge for the Premier League title after spending more than £200m in the summer.

However, after a bad run of form, Chelsea currently find themselves in ninth position - 11 points behind league leaders Manchester United.

Following last week's defeat to Leicester, Lampard insisted he could handle the pressure surrounding his job.

“I can’t get caught up in what the reaction will be because I’d be sitting here all day concerned about it,” said Lampard.

“I’m not the only manager to be put under this pressure but the good thing for me is I’m good at handling pressure.”

But it seems Abramovich has now pulled the trigger and identified Tuchel as the man to take Chelsea to the next level.

