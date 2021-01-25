Reigning WWE champion Drew McIntyre has responded to the recent criticism from The Undertaker, where 'The Phenom' branded the company's current product as "soft."

The 55-year-old legend recently appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast and had some harsh words when asked if he still watched WWE programming.

"I try, it’s tough right now for me," said The Undertaker. "The product has changed so much and it’s kind of off. I’ll probably p*** a lot of people off but they need to hear it. It is what it is...I just think the product is a little soft."

Those comments are hardly a ringing endorsement of the current roster - and now RAW's McIntyre has given his thoughts on The Undertaker's views.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, the Scottish Warrior revealed that he and 'The Deadman' could not be further apart in their opinion of the modern WWE product.

"I don’t agree whatsoever. Especially from an in-ring perspective," insisted McIntyre.

"I’ve listened to part of it, I’ve got to listen to the whole thing - it’s pretty new. But I think he may have been referring to the kind of storylines and characters etc. Like the co-host that was on the show was like a fan from the Attitude Era and I think they were perhaps referring to some of the outlandish storylines."

WWE has, of course, altered the tone of its programming considerably since the days of the Attitude Era. Part of that shift is to do with a change in the talent available to WWE. The likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock were unique performers who are not easily replicated.

McIntyre also rightly argued, though, that society, in general, has changed over the last two decades - and that what might have been considered acceptable back then simply isn't now. However, McIntyre also suggested that today's WWE product features far better in-ring storytelling than that of years past.

"Back in the day, there were more sexual-based, more like risque 18 plus. Our current product is PG, there’s only so far we can push it and we’re willing to push it. There are certain things from back in the day that was awesome and certain things that were not awesome that I wouldn’t wanna go back to. So I’m not sure if it was more from like that perspective when it comes to the stories and not being as adult-based as it used to be but I think you know we’re walking a good line right now. But when it comes to the in-ring game, that’s just not true at all. It’s never been more physical."

There is an understandable frustration among long-time WWE fans that the product does not often have the same feel that it did during the Attitude Era. These viewers will, no doubt, agree with The Undertaker's recent assessment.

With that said, it does seem that nostalgia often clouds memories of this period in WWE history. Although the storylines and characters featured were mostly compelling, there was very little actual wrestling that took place on WWE television during the period. The majority of matches finished within mere minutes, often without a definite winner.

In this respect, McIntyre is absolutely right to argue that the modern WWE product is superior.

Every fan has got their own unique reason for watching WWE and each is entitled to their own opinion on it. Including The Undertaker and Drew McIntyre.

