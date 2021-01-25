Frank Lampard is set to be sacked by Chelsea on Monday.

The Blues will appoint Thomas Tuchel, the former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain head coach, as Lampard’s successor.

Tuchel is expected to be in the dugout for Chelsea’s next Premier League fixture against Wolves on Wednesday.

Chelsea’s players were told not to report to training until Monday afternoon, according to The Telegraph.

Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, revealed that Chelsea’s board have been ‘furious’ and ‘disappointed’ with Lampard for weeks.

Chelsea currently sit ninth in the Premier League table, 11 points behind league-leaders Manchester United.

And the club’s board have decided enough is enough, despite Sunday’s 3-1 victory over Luton Town in the FA Cup.

Shortly after the news broke about Lampard’s imminent sacking, Danny Drinkwater was slammed by Chelsea fans for a post he uploaded to his Instagram story.

The Chelsea outcast, who recently joined Turkish side Kasimpasa on loan, posted a photo of himself celebrating from his days with Leicester City.

Chelsea fans saw this as Drinkwater celebrating the news about Lampard’s sacking.

Here’s how they’ve reacted…

Was it deliberate? We’ll probably never know for certain.

Either way, it was spectacularly bad timing on Drinkwater’s part.

The reaction from Chelsea fans, who will always love Lampard, was inevitable.

Drinkwater then denied it was deliberate with his follow-up post on Instagram:

1 of 25 Can you name this obscure former Premier League player? Emile Mpenza Aleksey Smertin Paul Stalteri Jesper Blomqvist

News Now - Sport News