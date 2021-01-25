Conor McGregor could soon be swapping the UFC Octagon for the squared circle of WWE, according to wrestling’s very own Irish Superstar Sheamus.

The ‘Celtic Warrior’, real name Stephen Farrelly, believes it’s only a matter of time before his fellow Dubliner makes the move and is even backing him for success in the industry.

Sheamus told Digital Spy: “He’s teased a couple of times. He’s still staying active, he’s a lad who’s won belts, and he’s done a lot, so I think he’s that type of person who’s always trying to try his hand at something different.

"I think WWE would suit him down to the ground. You know, we’ve had a lot of people come in and out, Mayweather came in, a lot of celebrities have come in, a lot of sports people.”

Speculation has been rife regarding McGregor’s future and the career change could well be welcomed by ‘Notorious’ following Saturday’s shock defeat in his rematch with Dustin Poirier, the first knockout defeat of his professional career.

The rumours have heightened following a Sportskeeda report that Dana White’s ultimatum to McGregor was simple; get his motivation back or finish with UFC.

McGregor is no stranger to the WWE locker room following several previous high-profile feuds, and is said to be popular among the pro wrestling community. It even seems there’s enough interest in trying to tempt McGregor over that Sheamus has confidently even claimed it’s a case of ‘when’ and not ‘if’.

Should McGregor make the move, does Sheamus fancy himself if the two were to face off in an all-Ireland affair? You bet.

Don’t be fooled by his previous endorsement of ‘Notorious’, he fully intends to give him ‘a couple of slaps he’s not used to’ and no doubt look to land his infamous Brogue Kick finisher to regain his supremacy as the true Celtic Warrior of WWE.

According to Sportskeeda, however, Sheamus may have to wait a while before getting his wish. They report that McGregor’s previous dismissal and disrespect of the company has angered certain Superstars and he will no doubt be a man in demand should be decide to make the switch.

The men in line could well be current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, or even ‘The Beast Incarnate’ Brock Lesnar. Lesnar, himself a former UFC Heavyweight Champion, is currently unattached but is expected to sign a new deal with WWE should there be a showdown match on the table, and what better return for him than a man who may be looking to follow his path in conquering both MMA and WWE?

Watch this space…

