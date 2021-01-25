Spurs transfer news: Florian Neuhaus appears on Jose Mourinho's radar

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined the race for Borussia Monchengladbach star Florian Neuhaus.

The 23-year-old midfielder is one of the most promising up-and-coming players in the Bundesliga and is unsurprisingly attracting interest from a host of European giants.

According to a report from Sport1, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich are both huge admirers of Neuhaus, but Real Madrid, Spurs and 'numerous top English clubs' are also cited as interested parties.

The report also reveals that Neuhaus has a release clause in the region of €40m (£35.5m) that will come into effect in the next summer transfer window regardless of how well Monchengladbach perform this season.

Neuhaus is a player in high-demand during a season in which he has already bagged five goals and provided six assists in 25 games across all-competitions.

In the Champions League, meanwhile, he provided arguably the pass of 2020 with a jaw-dropping through ball to Jonas Hofmann in Monchengladbach's 2-2 draw at Inter Milan back in October.

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

If Neuhaus' form so far this season is anything to go by, then it's fair to say Spurs have an exceptional talent on their radar.

The 3-cap Germany international has been instrumental in the club's ascent towards the Champions League places, playing with authority and showing flashes of intuitive genius, such as the pass he played into Hofmann's path at the San Siro.

Though Neuhaus generally operates in a more conventional central midfield role, his tendency to perfectly time his darts into the penalty area has drawn parallels with Thomas Muller, Germany's most revered Raumdeuter (space interpreter).

Indeed, Bundesliga.com have recognised his ability to interpret space in a glowing player profile post and acknowledged his Muller-esque tendencies.

"Neuhaus may line up in central midfield for Gladbach, but he is rapidly being recognised as another space-interpreter like Müller, with a distinct ability to find and exploit gaps between the lines."

In a month in which Dele Alli's future has been subject of such intense speculation, Spurs' link with Neuhaus suggests that Jose Mourinho is in the process of identifying and recruiting a suitable successor.

Given Mourinho's history in extracting sublime goal scoring returns from forward-thinking midfield players, chiefly Frank Lampard, Neuhaus could elevate his career to a new level in north London.

At just £35.5m there is a really attractive potential deal for Daniel Levy to mull over ahead of the summer window.

