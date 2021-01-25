Chelsea have sacked manager Frank Lampard and according to Sky Sports, Thomas Tuchel is set to come in as the former England midfielder's replacement.

Tuchel is well-established as one of European football's most elite managers having already manned the dugouts at Borussia Dortmund and PSG, reaching last season's Champions League final with the latter club before being sacked in December.

But how will he fare in the Premier League, a top flight he's never worked in before? While we can only speculate, hopefully this can give you a bit of insight.

Here's GIVEMESPORT's rundown of Tuchel's record against every current Premier League manager that he's already faced in his storied career, courtesy of Transfermarkt.

Jurgen Klopp - 14 games: 2 wins, 3 draws, 9 defeats

Tuchel has faced no manager more times than the current Liverpool boss with their career paths being virtually identical, having directly succeeded Klopp at both Mainz and Dortmund before moving abroad.

Interestingly though, despite being very much the proverbial apprentice in this scenario, Tuchel enjoyed initial success against his predecessor. Mainz's first two clashes against Dortmund with Tuchel in the dugout resulted in one draw and one win.

But that would be followed by a torrid run of nine defeats in eleven versus Klopp, and ultimately Tuchel would have to wait over eight years to beat his countryman again - when PSG claimed victory over Liverpool in the Group Stages of the 2018/19 Champions League.

While Mainz were always underdogs to Dortmund, it remains a pretty rough record for Tuchel and even in recent years when the quality of both managers' teams has been a lot more even (Dortmund vs Liverpool in 2015/16 and PSG vs Liverpool in 2018/19), Klopp's had the better results - two victories and a draw from four games, compared to just one win for Tuchel.

Carlo Ancelotti - 6 games: 2 wins, 2 draws, 2 defeats

Tuchel may have never quite managed to beat Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga title race, but his record against them while Ancelotti was in charge remains respectable. In fact, both managers claimed two wins apiece off each other, including a big win for Dortmund in the semi-final of the 2016/17 DFB Pokal, which they'd later go on to win.

Ironically, Tuchel seemed to find Ancelotti a little tougher to deal with while at Napoli. The Serie A outfit met his PSG team in the Group Stages of the 2018/19 Champions League and despite Tuchel boasting the stronger side on paper, he could only manage back-to-back draws against them.

Pep Guardiola - 5 games: 1 draw, 5 defeats

Alongside former Koln boss Peter Stoger, Guardiola is the manager Tuchel has faced the most times without claiming a single victory over.

In fairness, Guardiola took Bayern Munich to a whole new level after arriving in summer 2013, so the fact Tuchel failed to beat him from two attempts as Mainz boss is hardly surprising.

Tuchel then endured a nightmare 5-1 thrashing during his first Der Klassiker, but there was some solace to be taken from the two subsequent encounters between Dortmund and Bayern - two scoreless draws, albeit the latter decided in Guardiola's favour by a penalty shootout in the 2015/16 DFB-Pokal final.

Ralph Hasenhuttl - 4 games: 3 wins, 1 defeat

Tuchel certainly had the better of Hasenhuttl during the Southampton gaffer's days as Ingolstadt boss, beating him twice in succession to an aggregate scoreline of 6-0.

But Tuchel was in for a shock by the time Hasenhuttl had taken over at RB Leipzig: during their first season in the Bundesliga, they claimed a huge 1-0 win over Tuchel's Dortmund just two matchdays in, and eventually finished the campaign one place above them in the table.

Tuchel did manage to reverse the result and the scoreline in the return fixture later that term, but by the summer he and Dortmund tellingly ended up going their separate ways.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - 4 games: 2 wins, 2 defeats

Curiously, Solskjaer is the only manager we've looked at that Tuchel hasn't encountered domestically before, with all of their meetings to date coming in the Champions League.

And overall, there's been incredibly little to choose between them - Tuchel's PSG won two games against Solskjaer's United while scoring seven goals, whereas Ole's Red Devils notched two victories and scored six.

Perhaps more interesting, though, is the fact neither manager has recorded a home win over the other. Solskjaer's masterminded two clinical away performances at Parc de Princes, while Tuchel's only ever beaten him at Old Trafford.

