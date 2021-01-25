Sheffield Wednesday manager news: Power struggle amid Chris Coleman links

Aside from last night's loss to Everton, Sheffield Wednesday's upward trajectory of late has been notable.

Since the departure of Tony Pulis, the Owls have embarked on a relatively good run of form, easing the need to rush into a managerial appointment, which could have been seen as a gift considering how seemingly ill-advised the move for the Welshman was.

Still, the situation does appear to be dragging on somewhat and reports from The Sun don't exactly speak to a particularly easy process behind the scenes.

According to yesterday's print edition of the paper (page 59) the club's search for a new boss has hit a snag because of a split between those who advise owner, Dejphon Chansiri.

Indeed, both Erik Alonso and Amadeu Paixao are chasing different targets and a power struggle is reportedly 'raging' amongst the top brass at Hillsborough.

Alonso is understood to have reached out to former Wigan boss Paul Cook while Paixao is said to be working on a list of various foreign options, as well as ex-Wales manager Chris Coleman.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

While it's good to have options, there doesn't appear to be much of a coherent plan, given the wide breadth of names linked with the vacant post.

The wrong move here could be fateful. Though it's certainly been an eventful campaign and not one fans would want to repeat, Wednesday have done reasonably well to get themselves into contention for Championship survival even in light of the points deduction.

Still, given how tight the lower reaches of the division are looking at the moment, they can ill-afford to make another poor appointment at this stage of the season.

With that in mind, it seems Chansiri has quite the job on his hands given the reported struggle for power.

