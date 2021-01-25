Wrestling fans have been wondering for a couple of months now when they would see Braun Strowman back in the ring on WWE TV.

Well, if his recent social media pictures are anything to go by, the WWE Universe may not have to wait much longer.

Strowman, a former Money in the Bank winner and Universal Champion, has been out of action since November last year after being suspended indefinitely for putting his hands on an official.

Unlike a lot of us currently at home during lockdown, it seems he’s actually used his time off wisely. Getting himself into shape for his eagerly-anticipated return, the WWE Superstar has been sharing his body transformation with his thousands of Twitter followers, and the results from his latest post, as you can see below, are remarkable.

The Monster Among Men captioned the above photo with the statement: "Guess my body weight??? #MonstersAreReal"

We wouldn't want to disagree with you, Braun...

Strowman’s new ripped physique is a far-cry from what we are used to seeing from him, with his intention clearly being to shred the body fat and improve muscle mass, and the evidence of that is clear to see.

Just look at his throwback post from the man himself which shows him up against his early days in WWE.

Although it appears Strowman, real name Adam Scherr, is a man on a mission to return to squared circle, he’s also indicated at perhaps venturing out into another career outside of wrestling.

Posing the idea to his fans and followers, he tweeted a few days ago: “Let me get y’all’s a opinion…… would you watch a show where I eat crazy monstrous #CheatMeals and have other people try to sit down and eat it with me???? If so who should produce it and what platform would you want to watch it on????”

As yet, there has been no confirmed date for Strowman’s return to WWE, however, there is a common feeling it may happen at the Royal Rumble next weekend; an event he’s no stranger to having won the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018.

One thing is for sure, given his new look, you can expect Braun Strowman to come back better and stronger than ever.

