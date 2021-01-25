YouTube sensation Jake Paul has long demanded that UFC star Conor McGregor face him in a boxing ring and it appears he has an unlikely ally backing up his calls in none other than ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson.

The former Heavyweight Champion has insisted that McGregor, whose UFC future hangs in the balance, should ‘sign on the dotted line’ and agree to a jaw-dropping $50 million boxing match that Paul claims is being offered to the Irishman.

Paul was speaking on Tyson’s podcast, ‘Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson’ in which he questioned McGregor’s decision to go up against Dustin Poirier once again at UFC 257 last weekend, a fight in which ‘Notorious’ was incredibly knocked out for the first time.

The conversation was shared in a tweet posted by the podcast’s official account where Paul believes McGregor would be making a wiser decision by getting his gloves on against the YouTuber.

“I called out Conor McGregor while the whole entire world was watching. He’s fighting a guy… who he TKO’d already in one round. Why?” Paul said.

Tyson interjects: “You know he’s not afraid of you, right?”

Paul responds: “I don’t give a s*** if he’s afraid of me. You don’t have to be afraid of someone to get your a** beat.”

Tyson can then be seen to agree with Paul before he informs ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ of the offer that’s been in place for a number of weeks now.

Although Tyson and Paul have formed a good relationship over the last year ever since the latter fought on the Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. undercard, it may seem strange for someone of Tyson’s pedigree to push for a fight between an MMA star and a social media influencer with just two professional bouts under his belt.

Paul, however, will be hoping Tyson’s iconic status hyping this potential clash will no doubt drive up the interest globally. It must be said also that despite his inexperience, Paul has a 50-pound weight advantage over McGregor, and his boxing credentials have certainly been boosted after his knockout of ex-NBA star Nate Robinson went viral.

Excitement was building for the clash when Paul announced last week he had an opponent lined up for April 17 this year, but given his latest revelations on the podcast and the fact McGregor is just coming off the back of gruelling tussle, it’s unlikely that the two will be pitted against each other anytime soon, despite Mike Tyson’s best efforts.

