Fantasy Football: Why it is time to invest in Man City assets

As we head into the second half of the Premier League season, it is now time to think about the future of your fantasy football team. Favourable fixtures lie ahead for many of the top sides but especially for Manchester City.





During a huge DGW19, Man City cruised their way to second place in the Premier League table. They thrashed Crystal Palace 4-0 last weekend before beating a resilient Aston Villa side 2-0 mid-week.

Many of Pep Guardiola's players scored highly for FPL managers last week and should definitely be worth considering ahead of making the final changes to your squad before the FPL deadline on Tuesday afternoon.

If that isn't persuasive enough, then perhaps their run of fixtures will convince you to invest in City assets in GW20.

They will face West Brom (A), Sheffield United (H) and Burnley (A) in their next three game weeks. With all three teams opponents for relegation, this is the perfect chance for City to take control of the Premier League table before fixtures get tougher for them.

Which Man City players and why?

Defenders

Ahead of GW20 there are plenty of Man City choices you can choose from. From a defensive standpoint, these next few games are perfect for City defenders. West Brom, Sheffield United and Burnley are the three lowest scoring teams in the league right now.

They will face a Man City side that has kept three clean sheets in a row and have the most clean sheets in the entire Premier League this season (10). Ederson (£6.0m) in goal is leading the way in the golden glove competition and could be worth investing in for the next few game weeks.

Ruben Dias (£5.9m) and John Stones (£5.1m) have formed an unlikely partnership over the last couple of months but have been rock solid at the back for Guardiola's side. In DGW19, they combined for a massive 45 points, heavily rewarding FPL managers who backed them.

Joao Cancelo (£5.8m) is also a good alternative option, who can produce attacking returns as well.

Midfielders

To many FPL managers dismay, Kevin De Bruyne is reportedly out for 4-6 weeks through injury. However, this paves the way for cheaper alternatives that could provide more attacking returns in the Belgian's absence.

Ilkay Gundogan (£5.5m) and Phil Foden (£6.3m) could both start against West Brom on Tuesday and will more than likely be in involved in any attacking returns.

Gundogan produced 18 points in DGW19 and has scored four goals in his last five games. Foden also scored in City's FA Cup tie against Cheltenham on Saturday, and now has four goals and an assist in seven games, in all competitions.

Bernardo Silva (£7.4m) could also make an appearance in GW20 having started their last six Premier League games. He fired in City's opening goal against Villa in mid-week and could be a good differential option, only being owned by 0.9% of FPL managers.

At a slightly more expensive price, Raheem Sterling (£11.5m) is also a very good option in midfield. Although he is having a quieter season than normal, he still has five goals and five assists this campaign and scored against Crystal Palace last weekend.

Forwards

In attack Man City's options are a bit more limited. Gabriel Jesus (£9.1m) remains the front runner for City, after Sergio Aguero (£10.3m) tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Jesus could be a good scoring option, after scoring in their FA Cup tie on Saturday, but runs the risk of facing Pep's rotational hobby and so might not start against West Brom in GW20.

Will you invest in City assets?

With City's favourable fixtures in mind, it may be time to invest money into acquiring these players.

City possess heaps of quality in midfield and defence, and face a West Brom side that has the worst defensive record in the league. Over the next few game weeks City players could provide incredible attacking returns with the objective of returning to the summit of the league table.

While FPL favourite Kevin De Bruyne remains sidelined for at least the next month, it could be time for cheaper FPL options to shine. And there is no better time to invest, bearing in mind their upcoming games.

