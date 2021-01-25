The Premier League certainly isn't short of money.

The January transfer window might be the most damning proof yet that the global situation is taking a toll on the footballing coffers, but England's top-flight isn't exactly crawling around on all fours.

Besides, you only have to look at Arsenal spending more than £300,000-per-week for Mesut Ozil, who has only just departed after being exiled from their 25-man Premier League squad.

Premier League spending

Or take the Donny van de Beek situation. Scan Manchester United's financial reports and you'd think the Dutchman was a game-changing signing but instead, he's hardly started in the league.

The moral of the story is that England's footballing giants aren't afraid to spend big bucks when it comes to transfer fees and wages, even if that doesn't necessarily translate to time on the pitch.

As a result, Premier League clubs can often find themselves spending a lot of money for very little in return, sometimes leading to some rather mind-boggling cost-per-minute calculations.

Players earning the most per minute

And hold that thought because the team at BettingOdds.com has sifted through the Premier League season to see which players have cost their club the most for how many minutes they've played.

In other words, if you were to judge player earnings on their pitch time alone, who is pocketing the most every minute?

Well, wonder no longer, because you can check out the competition's overall top ten down below as well as the player earning the most each minute across all 20 clubs.

Premier League top ten

10. Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur) - £29,503 per minute

Wage: £250,000-per-week

Premier League game time: 161 minutes

9. Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) - £35,135 per minute

Wage: £100,000-per-week,

Premier League game time: 74 minutes

8. Cenk Tosun (Everton) - £35,455 per minute

Wage: £44,000-per-week

Premier League game time: 60 minutes

7. Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal) - £42,000 per minute

Wage: £90,000-per-week

Premier League game time: 45 minutes

6. Yan Valery (Southampton) - £53,182 per minute

Wage: £22,500-per-week

Premier League game time: 11 minutes

5. Neil Taylor (Aston Villa) - £55,467 per minute

Wage: £32,000-per-week

Premier League game time: 15 minutes

4. Demarai Gray (Leicester City) - £79,444 per minute

Wage: £55,000-per-week

Premier League game time: 18 minutes

3. Wes Morgan (Leicester City) - £93,750 per minute

Wage: £60,000-per-week

Premier League game time: 16 minutes

2. Brandon Williams (Manchester United) - £160,000 per minute

Wage: £40,000-per-week

Premier League game time: Six minutes

1. Odion Ighalo (Manchester United) - £291,110 per minute

Wage: £100,000-per-week

Premier League game time: Nine minutes

Number one at each club

Arsenal: Shkodran Mustafi - £42,000 per minute

Aston Villa: Neil Taylor - £55,467 per minute

Brighton & Hove Albion: Andi Zeqiri - £10,317 per minute

Burnley: Matej Vydra - £4,138 per minute

Chelsea: Emerson Palmieri - £21,910 per minute

Crystal Palace: Mamadou Sakho - £7,636 per minute

Everton: Cenk Tosun - £35,455 per minute

Fulham: Marek Rodak - £7,222 per minute

Leeds United: Kiko Casilla - £8,207 per minute

Leicester City: Wes Morgan - £93,750 per minute

Liverpool: Divock Origi - £18,386 per minute

Manchester City: Sergio Aguero - £26,115 per minute

Manchester United: Odion Ighalo - £291,110 per minute

Newcastle United: Dwight Gayle - £9,143 per minute

Sheffield United: Phil Jagielka - £8,099 per minute

Southampton: Yan Valery - £53,182 per minute

Tottenham Hotspur: Dele Alli - £35,135 per minute

West Bromwich Albion: Hal Robson-Kanu - £3,929 per minute

West Ham United: Darren Randolph - £11,667 per minute

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Ki-Jana Hoever - £6,963 per minute

Big spending from Man Utd

Imagine earning almost £300,000 for every minute of league action on the pitch. Bonkers.

Truth be told, United's decision to extend their loan deal for Ighalo always looked thoroughly bizarre because his wage demands are woefully out of sync with the role he actually plays for the team.

Give or take the odd Europa League and FA Cup strike, the Nigerian - for all his hard work and loveable personality - has largely been collecting dust at Old Trafford, particularly since the summer.

But in Ighalo's defence, he isn't alone because Williams finishing second, thus completely a one-two for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men, perfectly highlights the heavy-handed spending of United's wages.

Then again, with just a few exceptions, I think most Premier League clubs have dropped at least one clanger by spending bucketfuls on a fringe player each and every week. It's got to sting.

