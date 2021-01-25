Sunderland latest news: Transfer exit could provide help on wage front

Considering just how much Will Grigg cost for a League One outfit, Sunderland fans may be relatively concerned as to how they're going to get the Northern Irish international out of the club.

Indeed, with over a year to go on what one can reasonably assume to have been a fairly large contract given his record-breaking transfer fee at League One level, the 29-year-old is starting to look like somewhat of a financial albatross hanging around the Black Cats' neck.

Still, with yesterday's print edition of The Sun claiming League Two outfit Salford were keen on a move, journalist Alan Nixon has moved to clear the situation up somewhat on Twitter.

Answering a fan's question on Twitter, Nixon revealed any agreement with Salford would see them contribute only a percentage of his salary.

Clearly, that's a relatively standard facet of loan agreements but the worry over Grigg may have been exacerbated considering just how much he initially cost Sunderland, as well as the introduction of salary caps.

However, should a deal be done, it seems the League Two side will only pay a share of his weekly wage, with previous reports suggesting they'd be prepared to offer up to £5k-per-week.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

If Salford have the money available, it's easy to see why they'd want to sign Grigg.

Granted, his stint on Wearside has been a disaster but this is still a man who scored 65 times in 150 games for Wigan prior to his ill-fated transfer in 2019.

With The Ammies the joint-lowest scorers in the top six of League Two, bringing in a striker to have previously proven capable of regularly scoring goals at an even higher level would certainly make sense.

For Sunderland, any help on the wage front must surely be welcomed. The fact is, Grigg just isn't contributing to the first-team, not even making the squad for the last five games, so banking at least some financial reward for having him on the books is an improvement on the current situation.

