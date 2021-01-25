Frank Lampard's spell as Chelsea manager is over.

The Englishman was sacked by the club on Monday morning, less than 24 hours after the Blues' 3-1 victory in the FA Cup against Luton Town.

It was a decision that many saw coming after the team's poor Premier League displays in 2020/21, with the team currently ninth in the table.

Chelsea are well-known to be ruthless when it comes to managers and if you can't get the players to perform on the pitch, you will be given the boot.

Andre Villas-Boas was given even less time in the hot-seat than Lampard back in 2011. The Portuguese was sacked after just 257 days in charge.

Throughout his short reign, there were rumours that Villas-Boas and Lampard - who was a Chelsea player at the time - had fallen out.

The truth about their working relationship has never surfaced, however, Lampard did speak about the his former manager in an interview a few years later.

Unfortunately for Frank, his words that day about the current Marseille boss have come back to haunt him.

"AVB had played his cards and it hadn't worked," Lampard told The Sun in 2014, per Mirror. "I don't know if he was too young or whether it had come too early for him.

"One thing I will address is that a lot of people said when he and Phil Scolari and some of the other managers left it was all down to player power at Chelsea. That's a load of cr*p.

"I'm being completely honest. OK, AVB and I were not very close but I don't need to be close to my manager - but I am definitely not the type to act up."

After Monday's announcement, it's evident that the Chelsea job came too soon for both Villas-Boas and Lampard, with the latter taking the job at the of 33.

But even the most experienced managers have fallen victim to Roman Abramovich's obsession with winning major trophies.

Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Antonio Conte - three of the finest in the business - have all been sacked by the Blues in the past 10 years.

Good luck, Thomas Tuchel...

News Now - Sport News