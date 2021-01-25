Frank Lampard is no longer the Chelsea manager.

The club legend was sacked by the Blues on Monday morning following a poor run of form in the Premier League.

Lampard's last league game in charge saw the west London outfit slump to a 2-0 defeat away at Leicester, leaving the team ninth in the table and five points off the top four.

Fans wanted him to be given more time, but that was simply never going to be the case with the ruthless Roman Abramovich in charge of his destiny.

Chelsea had simply not been good enough on the pitch to prevent the Russian owner from sacking yet another manager.

However, it seems there were just as many issues behind-the-scenes while Lampard was in charge.

The Telegraph report that Antonio Rudiger clashed with club captain Cesar Azpilicueta on numerous occasions at Chelsea's Cobham training ground.

Azpilicueta was said to be trying to ease tensions between players, but Rudiger was having absolutely none of it.

The same report details that younger academy players who had thrived under Lampard's leadership complained about the way they had been treated by more experienced teammates, who were unhappy with their current roles.

Whether the two are linked is unknown, but both snippets of information suggest the Chelsea training ground has been far from a happy place in recent months.

The news about Rudiger's clashes with Azpilicueta has understandably not gone down well with the club's supporters, with many voicing their frustration on Twitter.

We've provided some of the best reaction below.

They've made their feelings very clear.

Rudiger was essentially exiled by Lampard for the majority of the 2020/21 season so far, with Kurt Zouma and Thiago Silva his centre-back pairing of choice.

However, Rudiger surprisingly started ahead of Zouma in three of Lampard's final four Premier League games in charge of Chelsea.

You get the feeling a can of worms has just been opened...

