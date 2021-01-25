No sooner than Frank Lampard had been sacked by Chelsea, it immediately emerged that Thomas Tuchel would be taking over.

The German will become the 15th manager of the Roman Abramovich era and is set to sign an 18-month contract, with an option to extend for another year (per Sky Sports).

Tuchel has been out of work since his departure from Paris Saint-Germain shortly after Christmas.

His strained relationship with sporting director Leonardo in the French capital should hold him in good stead for the internal politics of Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea fans will know one thing for sure, at any rate. Tuchel is already under huge pressure to perform and anything less than a title challenge will see him going the same way as Lampard.

There are lots of things his new fanbase won't know about their new manager, though, not least because he has a fascinating background outside of football.

With some help from The Sun, here are 10 facts about the incoming Blues boss to help you get acquainted.

He's done modelling work in New York

In 2017, he took part in a modelling shoot in America for the German men's magazine 'Die Zeit'.

Retired from football aged 24

Then again, he's had to turn his hand to lots of unusual work given how his football career panned out. While at SSV Ulm in the third tier of German football, he suffered a serious knee injury aged 24 that forced him to hang up his boots.

Degree in business

From there, he undertook a degree in Business Administration.

Worked as a barman while playing football

Tuchel may have been eyeing a more lucrative field of work having struggled to earn a living as a player. In fact, he had a second job mixing cocktails.

Ralf Rangnick convinced him to become a coach

Trying to get back into the game, he contacted then-Stuttgart boss Ralf Rangnick about a trial. His fitness meant he couldn't get back into playing, but Rangnick did convince him to shadow coaches at the club's academy.

His reputation at Mainz

It proved a shrewd move as he began forging a reputation in Germany. His exciting style of football was hailed during his time at Mainz, where he took charge of a few names who will be familiar to Premier League fans - including former Tottenham midfielder Lewis Holtby and Leicester full-back Christian Fuchs.

Jurgen Klopp is a big fan

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is among his admirers. “A fantastic, fantastic manager," Klopp said, via Get French Football News. "You can see really his influence, it has changed a lot their style of play, how they play, different formations and stuff like that. I know a lot of people who have worked with him, they all are full of respect for him."

Why he fell out with PSG

Tuchel joined an unfortunate clique of managers who have been sacked on Christmas Eve when he was axed by PSG in 2020. That followed an interview claimed he felt "[more like] a politician in sport" than a coach. He had a fraught relationship with Leonardo and the board and it was thought that interview convinced them to hire Mauricio Pochettino instead.

His inner circle

He has a close inner circle consisting of a video analyst, assistant coach, a fitness coach and a set-piece specialist. It will be interesting to see if they follow him to west London.

Turned down the chance to manage Bayern Munich

In 2018, the former Dortmund boss could have taken a job at another German giant, but snubbed the advances of Bayern Munich. The decision wasn't solely about loyalty to BVB, though, as he had already set his sights on joining PSG.

Chelsea have certainly appointed a character - but is he the man to steer them back towards winning silverware?

