Thomas Tuchel is expected to become the new Chelsea manager.

Frank Lampard was relieved of his duties on Monday morning after less than two years in charge of the west London club.

The Blues' below-par performances in the Premier League were undoubtedly the reason behind the Englishman's exit.

Chelsea sit ninth in the Premier League table, but given they're only five points behind Liverpool in fourth, Tuchel will be expected to secure a place in the top four come May.

That will be far from easy for the German, with a number of the Blues' big-name players hopelessly out of form right now.

Summer acquisitions Timo Werner and Kai Havertz struggled more than most under Lampard's leadership.

So can Tuchel remedy the problem? Well, there's certainly cause for optimism in that regard, as his management style appears tailor-made for his fellow countrymen.

A past interview by Rio Ferdinand with Tuchel discussing the matter has attracted a lot of attention from Chelsea fans on Twitter in the wake of Monday's chaos.

During the short clip, the former Paris Saint-Germain manager explains how players need clear instructions, but when they're comfortable and protected, they must be afforded freedom to express themselves.

VIDEO

"In that moment when you are protected, please find your solution," Tuchel says to Ferdinand towards the end of the video.

"I will never tell Neymar what to do in a certain closed space, because he will find a solution I never dream about.

"I will never tell Kylian [Mbappe]. Why, why should I? I will never tell Marco Verratti what to do, he will find a solution that I did not find."

Tuchel is adamant that footballers cannot play purely on natural instinct. However, once they're in certain scenarios, they must be allowed to do as they please, rather than adhering to an instruction from the manager.

That certainly bodes well for Werner and Havertz, two players who require a secure setup to then instinctively wreak havoc on opposing defences.

Chelsea's young German duo could be two players to watch out for in the second half of 2020/21.

