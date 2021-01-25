With Frank Lampard's sacking at Chelsea, hindsight has once again got the better of many football fans.

Think back a couple of months ago when the Blues were top of the Premier League table. At the same time, serious questions were being asked about the futures of both Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Arsenal's Mikel Arteta.

Three young, relatively unproven managers given a shot at a huge club for whom they had played - it's easy to see why so many fans were keen to compare the trio.

Few would have expected the Englishman to be the first sacked. Nevertheless, that's exactly how it's transpired with Roman Abramovich wielding the axe following a run of five defeats in eight league games and a lacklustre win over Luton in the FA Cup.

Solskjaer, on the other hand, has steered the Red Devils to the top of the league.

Arteta undoubtedly still has his problems at Arsenal, but he has also overseen a revival of sorts since Christmas. Ironically, that resurgence began with a victory over Lampard on Boxing Day.

That's not to say the Chelsea legend was never going to succeed in the job; he had guided them to the last-16 of the Champions League, the fifth round of the FA Cup, and they are only five points off the top four - hardly an insurmountable gap to bridge.

Yet Roman Abramovich's standards are notoriously high and he has acted on the growing consensus that Lampard was out of his depth.

Arteta vs Lampard

And with Arteta still being given the opportunity to build in his vision at the Emirates, AFTV personality 'DT' has taken to Twitter to make a pointed comparison between the two managers.

"Please don’t compare Lampard and Arteta, one walked into a job with Champions League football, a decent squad and then £250M to spend on new signings," he wrote.

"Arteta walked into a Europa League team with an unbalanced squad full of problems and limited money, there’s simply no comparison."

It seems that transfer kitty, which was spent on the likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, has really served as a stick with which to beat Lampard.

There is another interesting parallel to be drawn on the two clubs' youngsters, too. Arteta has handed opportunities to Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka and both have excelled.

Lampard did the same while Chelsea were serving a transfer ban and he oversaw tremendous progress in the careers of Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori.

Whether his XI would have eventually gelled with his new signings, we'll never know. For now, Solskjaer and Arteta have undoubtedly had the last laugh.

