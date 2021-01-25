Leeds United have watched Brennan Johnson on loan

Leeds United are reportedly keeping tabs on Nottingham Forest starlet Brennan Johnson during his impressive loan spell with Lincoln City.

Marcelo Bielsa has a handful of talented wingers at his disposal in the shape of Jack Harrison, Raphinha, Helder Costa and Manchester City loanee Ian Poveda, but the club are scouting the market for further reinforcements in wide positions.

Indeed, the 19-year-old Johnson has enjoyed a brilliant opening to life in League One with Lincoln City and the quality of his performances have drawn interest from Leeds.

According to a report from The Athletic, the Whites have watched the teenage prodigy in action this season, while Burnley and Brentford are also interested in his services.

Forest are understandably reluctant to sell the up-and-coming talent, particularly to a fellow Championship club, unless they receive an offer that is too good to refuse.

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

Boasting a return of seven goals and as many assists in 22 games across all competitions this season, Johnson has established himself as a pivotal player for the Championship promotion hopefuls.

Michael Appleton's side currently find themselves in second place in League One by virtue of goal difference, though pertinently they have a game in hand on Hull City in top spot.

Johnson's impressive form earned him his first Wales cap in a friendly against the USA back in November 2020, and he was labelled a "top-notch player" by Appleton following his eye-catching start to his loan spell at Sincil Bank.

Prior to his move away from Forest, though, the manager who gave him his senior debut, namely Sabri Lamouchi, described him as "an unbelievable player with the right mentality."

Those who have worked closely with him clearly like what they see, and at just 19 years of age this could well be the beginning of an enchanting career.

With Forest struggling and languishing dangerously close to the relegation zone this season, Leeds could capitalise on their misfortune by tempting Johnson to Elland Road in the summer window.

Based on the scale of his progression, it's a move Bielsa and the club's transfer honchos should be giving serious consideration to.

News Now - Sport News