Bruno Fernandes was once again Manchester United's match-winner last Sunday evening.

The Portuguese playmaker scored the winning goal against Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth-round after coming off the bench in the second half.

It was an absolute stunner as well, the former Sporting Lisbon rifling a free-kick into the bottom corner of Alisson Becker's goal.

Had there been a crowd in attendance at Old Trafford, there would have been serious limbs in response to Fernandes' strike that made it 3-2.

After the entertaining game between English football's two biggest clubs, the 26-year-old explained that his goal was all down to hours of practice on the training ground.

Fernandes also revealed the four other members of United's squad that stay longest with him in training.

“I think almost every day,” Fernandes told MUTV when asked if he practiced free-kicks. “Sometimes he [Ole Gunnar Solskjaer] has to kick me out of the training to stop.

“I’m always working on that kind of situation. I like to watch and learn from Juan [Mata] because I think he is a really good specialist. I think in training we stay there most of the time - me and Juan stay longer, but also Alex [Telles], Rashy [Marcus Rashford], Fred also stays with us.”

United are spoilt for choice when it comes to set-pieces, a point Fernandes raised when discussing his goal that eliminated Liverpool from the FA Cup.

“No, no! I think normally a little bit more long distance is for Rashy," he added. "I think he feels more comfortable [from there], for me it is the same, to go the [closer] distance. I think closer to the box is better for me, for the kind of shot I have.

“Of course, if Juan and Alex are on the pitch it’s a chance for them, more on the right side. I think we have good free-kick specialists. I think we have some players who can take [good free-kicks]. It will depend on the moment. In that moment, I felt I was confident to take the free-kick. It was me and luckily it was a goal."

Fernandes really does just have that knack of delivering for United when it matters most and his goal against Liverpool disproved the myth that he 'goes missing against top six sides'.

With the Portuguese orchestrating the team's attack, the Red Devils have a serious chance of winning their first Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013.

