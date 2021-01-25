Liverpool latest transfer news: Klopp hopes reportedly dashed by FSG

While suggesting the wheels have come off Liverpool's season may be a touch reactionary during what is a poor run after three hugely successful years, there have no doubt been some worrying signs of late.

The sight of Mo Salah scoring goals once again will have been a pleasing one but, invariably, question marks over the fact they haven't moved to strengthen their defence will arise after Manchester United put three past them in the FA Cup.

Indeed, yesterday's print edition of The Daily Express (page 65) delivered a touch more insight into the seemingly persistent rumour linking them with a move for Dayot Upamecano.

1 of 30 How much did Chelsea pay for Juan Cuadrado in February 2015? £14.5m £23.3m £33.2m £37.2m

The Frenchman was recommended by Anfield legend Jamie Carragher following the injury to Virgil van Dijk in October but the likes of Manchester United and Bayern Munich have also been linked.

However, this report has claimed Liverpool's owners have told Jurgen Klopp there is no money to spend during the current transfer window, despite the fact the German hoped FSG would back him.

As a result, bitter rivals United could steal a march in the race for the 23-year-old.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Making a move this late on during the window wouldn't be in keeping with how Liverpool have operated on their rise to the top of European football.

When Joe Gomez was struck down with a long-term injury in November, The Athletic spoke of how the club were focusing on internal solutions and, up until relatively recently, looked to be dealing with their makeshift defence successfully.

Clearly, the notion of such a highly-rated player potentially joining a divisional rival would be an unwelcome one but little about Liverpool's transfer strategy would suggest they're willing to change their model into something more reactionary.

Perhaps that's frustrating from a fan perspective but it's certainly brought the club a huge amount of success.

News Now - Sport News