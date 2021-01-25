Dominic Calvert-Lewin lauded by Pat Nevin after Everton's FA Cup win

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was back in action for Everton on Sunday evening following a two-game absence.

The Toffees' top goalscorer missed the most recent league outing against Wolves with a hamstring injury, but he returned to the starting XI for the fourth round FA Cup tie against Sheffield Wednesday last night and made an immediate impact.

The 23-year-old notched Everton's opener with a typically instinctive finish at the back post to convert Andre Gomes' driven cross, and he led the line with authority on what proved to be a comfortable night's work for the hosts.

It was the type of high quality performance that Carlo Ancelotti has come to expect from his star striker, and one that drew praise from BBC pundit Pat Nevin.

Indeed, in the aftermath of proceedings, Nevin lauded Calvert-Lewin and highlighted the fruitful two-way relationship he is enjoying with Everton's array of creative technicians, per BBC Sport.

"They are a different team with Dominic Calvert-Lewin because he gives them that focus and everything can play around him.

"He runs the ball long, puts himself in positions where creative midfielders can ping in balls to him. He will love playing with those creative players but they will enjoy having him in the team as well."

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

Not only is Calvert-Lewin the club's most potent goal threat, he's the link that ties everything together so neatly.

He appears to be following Ancelotti's instructions to the finest detail, creating space for his teammates with his selfless running and maintaining patience in waiting for the right moment to receive the ball.

As Nevin says, the Toffees are a different beast altogether with Calvert-Lewin leading the line and it's no coincidence that his transformation has coincided with the club's surge up the Premier League table.

Now valued at £40.5m by Transfermarkt, Calvert-Lewin is the club's second-most valuable player according to the popular football website, lagging behind Richarlison who leads the way at £54m.

Given his newfound importance to Everton's success, the club's ambitions are likely to depend on his ability to remain fit during the business end of the season.

