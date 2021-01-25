Man United news: Facundo Pellistri could leave on loan in January

Manchester United are reportedly considering sending Facundo Pellistri out on loan this month in light of his excellent start to life in Premier League 2.

The Uruguayan prodigy arrived at Old Trafford on deadline day last summer but is yet to make his senior debut.

According to a recent update from Laurie Whitwell, per The Athletic, there is a feeling that Pellistri has outgrown the U23 squad but isn't quite ready to complete his graduation into the first-team.

As a result, the club are open to sending him out on loan this month, though they are wary of sending him to an unsuitable destination.

United are concerned that he may not be suited to the physicality of the Championship and are instead entertaining the possibility of loaning him out to a club on the continent, with opportunities 'being explored' by the Red Devils.

Celta Vigo are believed to be an interested party, while Ligue 1 giants Lyon were in pursuit of the 19-year-old before he joined United. As a native Spanish speaker, a move to La Liga represents a viable option for Pellistri.

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

There is a delicate art to managing a youngster's potential and the balancing act is one that plenty of managers fail to get right.

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have shown a willingness to keep their most promising young talents - Phil Foden, Curtis Jones, Rhys Williams and Tommy Doyle, to name a few - close to the club rather than sending them out on loan.

Foden and Jones, in particular, have reaped the rewards of this stance and benefited from working alongside world-class players on a daily basis.

It seems like United are going to take a slightly different approach with Pellistri, though, so it will be interesting to see how his development plays out from here.

The reluctance to send Pellistri down into the Championship is hardly surprising given how fiercely competitive it has become in recent years, with his slight, 5ft 7in frame far from tailor-made for the demands of the second tier.

If he does eventually move further afield to Spain or France, as the report suggests, Pellistri will have an ideal opportunity to play his way into Solskjaer's plans for the 2021/22 season.

