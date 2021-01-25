In his first year at Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes has produced countless special moments - and his match-winning free-kick against Liverpool was right up there.

With the FA Cup fourth-round tie poised at 2-2, the Portuguese pinged the set piece into the bottom corner past Alisson after coming on as a substitute.

Jurgen Klopp had no doubt had nightmares about Fernandes scoring the winner from a dead ball, but at least it wasn't a penalty.

That's not to say it wasn't without controversy, as Edinson Cavani had gone down a tad softly from Fabinho's challenge on the edge of the box.

It was a goal worthy of sending United, though, and once again underlined just what a phenomenal impact the midfielder has had since arriving from Sporting Lisbon last January.

Since coming to England, he's contributed more Premier League goal involvements than any other player.

Stats like that should silence those who undermine Fernandes' achievements by pointing to the number of penalties he scores, but there are still some fans who aren't convinced.

Klopp himself recently hit out at the number of spot-kicks United receive and while he didn't namecheck Fernandes, the 26-year-old is the Red Devils' main penalty-taker.

Jose Mourinho made an even more blatant dig when he noted: “Some players score 10 goals a season on penalties and I’m not speaking about Harry Kane, by the way."

Those kind of comments have obviously made their way into Casa Fernandes as his brother took to Instagram following United's win over their arch-rivals at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Accompanying a picture of the free-kick, his brother Ricardo Fernandes wrote: "Another goal, another penalty".

In the Premier League, of his 19 goals, nine of them have been from the spot. That's partly because of the number of penalties United are awarded.

The best way for Fernandes to banish those accusations is by scoring from all over the pitch, not just from 12 yards. He did that in style and it was made all the sweeter by knocking Liverpool out of the FA Cup.

